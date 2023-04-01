Lower electricity bills expected this year as global energy prices stabilise: Geneco CEO

SINGAPORE - Households and businesses in Singapore can look forward to cheaper electricity bills in 2023 as global energy prices begin to stabilise.

Mr Lim Han Kwang, chief executive of electricity provider Geneco, told The Straits Times in a recent interview that the steep drop in gas prices seen globally, as well as falling oil prices, should give Singaporeans who have been battling rising living costs some reprieve.

“Singapore imports all its natural gas, and the price of the natural gas we import is pegged to global oil prices,” he said, adding that the bulk of the Republic’s procurements were based on long-term contracts.

“We have observed seven quarters of increase, starting in early 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, in the regulated electricity tariff as a result of higher global energy prices.

“But in the last two quarters, that trend has turned as prices ease.”

Energy prices rose further following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Europe scouring the world to find alternative supply options to Russian gas and oil as countries were ramping up economic activity after the lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions.

But recent industry data suggests investors are turning bearish.

In the first two weeks of March, traders sold oil-related futures and options contracts at the quickest rate in almost six years, bracing themselves for the onset of a recession driven by tighter credit conditions, while the unfolding banking crisis keeps markets on edge.

The benchmark ICE Brent crude contract traded as low as US$70 a barrel in March, down from its high of US$88 seen earlier in the year.

“With the further easing of global oil prices, we can expect lower electricity prices this year as compared with 2022,” said Mr Lim, who cautioned consumers to not let their guard down.

“The market remains volatile, and any significant events that affect the global oil price will have a direct correlation to our electricity prices here in Singapore.”

Mr Lim, 46, said that consumers could better mitigate sudden price fluctuations by opting for longer-term fixed price plans instead of leaving themselves exposed to the quarterly adjustments seen in the regulated tariff.

“With the full liberalisation of the retail market, consumers are allowed to choose where they buy their electricity from, and for peace of mind, they can consider fixing their electricity rates for either six, 12 or 24 months,” he said.

While electricity prices are expected to be cheaper in 2023, he expects demand in the Republic to grow. This, however, will be at a slower rate of around 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent due to the cooling of Singapore’s economy as forecasted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He said that in 2022, with the return of economic activities following the gradual relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore, demand for electricity recovered to above pre-pandemic levels.

“Electricity consumption in Singapore is closely correlated with Singapore’s economic activity. In 2022, we saw around 2 per cent growth in electricity demand as compared with 2021, with peak demand at 7,300 megawatts.”