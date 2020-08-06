L'Oreal, Foodpanda, Riot Games among JustCo's tenants at new centres opening by October

SINGAPORE - Co-working space operator JustCo will be opening two new centres - at OCBC Centre East this month and at The Centrepoint in October - it said on Thursday (Aug 6).

Among the tenants which will be located at these two offices are cosmetics giant L'Oreal, food delivery firm Foodpanda, and Tencent-backed video game developer Riot Games.

The two centres have a combined capacity of 2,000 users.

JustCo vice-president and head for Singapore and Indonesia Brandon Chia told The Straits Times that the opening of the OCBC Centre East and The Centrepoint workspaces were delayed by two to three months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and government mandates for people to work from home.

New flexible workspace concepts, such as an on-demand model where users pay only for the amenities which they use, will be piloted at the centre at The Centrepoint, which is intended as a smart co-working centre.

JustCo, which is backed by sovereign wealth fund GIC and real estate firm Frasers Property, will have 19 centres in Singapore following the addition of these two workspaces.

It is relocating its headquarters from Marina One East Tower to The Centrepoint to cater to the company's growth and expansion, said Mr Chia.

"We believe the new office will boost the collaboration spirit and staff morale as we transit into a new era."

France-headquarted L'Oreal will be housing its Asia Pacific travel retail employees at the OCBC Centre East centre, to accommodate its growing team in Singapore, the release said.

Related Story JustCo to expand to Japan with $101m investment from Daito Trust

Its workers can work from any JustCo centre in the Asia Pacific as well. JustCo will have 42 centres across the region by the end of the year, in cities such as Bangkok, Jakarta, Melbourne and Shanghai.

Foodpanda Singapore managing director Luc Andreani said: "JustCo workspaces have been great in meeting our team's growing headcount, by allowing us to move into additional workspaces as and when the business requires."

The food delivery firm also occupies a unit at JustCo's Cross Street centre, in addition to its own headquarters in Cecil Street.