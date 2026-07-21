London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading in 2027, FT reports

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The move comes as exchanges grapple with the growth of cryptocurrencies and other assets that are not restricted by traditional opening hours.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has unveiled plans to launch a night-time trading site in the first half of 2027, the Financial Times reported on July 20 , citing the company.

LSE’s new exchange will operate separately from its main market, and initially offer access to exchange-traded products such as funds tracking the British or US stock market, FT said.

The move comes as exchanges grapple with the growth of cryptocurrencies and other assets that are not restricted by traditional opening hours, which has raised expectations, particularly among retail traders, of being able to trade at any time.

Nasdaq plans to extend trading to 23 hours on weekdays from December, while CME rolled out 24/7 trading of crypto futures and options in late May, and Cboe plans to launch 23/5 trading of US equities on its EDGX Equities Exchange in December.

LSE’s new exchange will operate from 5pm to 7.50am London time , with a 30-minute pause between 6.30pm and 7pm to apply end-of-day processes, FT said, adding that the main venue will continue operating under its standard hours of 8am to 4.30pm.

Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the LSE, told the FT that there was an increasing appetite, particularly from retail investors around the world, “to use London, given our particular timezone, to gain exposure to not only UK assets but global assets”.

LSE and Hoggett could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. REUTERS