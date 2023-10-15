London’s free newspapers battle to survive after Covid-19

LONDON – Mr Dylan Jones had one condition when he came out of retirement to edit the London Evening Standard: Do not shut down the physical newspaper.

The long-time former editor of the British edition of GQ magazine was hired in June, with the loss-making newspaper – owned by Mr Evgeny Lebedev – battling to survive as Londoners work from home or stay glued to their smartphones even when commuting.

“I was adamant that I didn’t want to join an organisation that was not going to have a print component,” said Mr Jones, 63, in an interview at the publication’s office in central London.

London’s free newspaper scene is unique. No other major global city has three free newspapers with such large circulations. Handed out and stacked up at train, bus and London Underground stations, the Evening Standard, Metro and business-focused City AM have become staples of the daily commute, reaching close to a million people on a good day.

While Mr Jones got his wish on keeping the print edition, the long-term future of the so-called freesheets is in doubt. Advertising has slumped, print costs have soared, home working is still elevated and people consume more news on their mobile devices. Losses are mounting and City AM narrowly avoided collapse this summer.

Now, the freesheets are racing to adapt to the new post-pandemic world. The Evening Standard’s plan is to build up its fledgling events business and hopefully sell off a stake in it or in each of the events in the future, according to interim chief executive officer Rich Mead. The Evening Standard hosted three events in 2023 – one for small businesses, a careers exhibition and a trainer convention called Sneakerness – and has more planned for 2024.

It is a path that has been trodden by the Guardian Media Group and Metro owner Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT). Both groups have built up separate businesses such as property, events or data companies and sold off parts or all of them to fund the less profitable core news operations.

“The last three years have been pretty tough – Covid-19 was not the best time to be a title with commuters and advertising at the core of it,” said Mr Mead in an interview.

“Every time it feels we are getting somewhere, something else has kicked in – the cost-of-living crisis, rocketing inflation.”

In the Red

The Evening Standard made a pre-tax loss of £16.4 million (S$27.3 million) in the year ended October 2022, and Mr Mead said it would remain in the red this year. Circulation has fallen from above one million before the pandemic to about 300,000 now. Staff numbers have dropped.

The publication is reliant on funding from its owner, Mr Lebedev, who also owns the online-only Independent. Mr Lebedev, who turned the paper free in 2009 after buying it with his father Alexander, sold a 30 per cent stake in the holding company that owns the Evening Standard in 2019 to Saudi investor Sultan Mohamed Abuljadayel.

The situation at City AM was even more dire. The 18-year-old freesheet had already stopped publishing on Fridays to save costs before seeking a buyer earlier this year. Through his fitness and health business THG, tycoon Matt Moulding swooped in July with a £1.5 million deal for the assets to prevent the paper from closing. Mr Moulding has been critical of media coverage of his own business since THG’s shares slumped following its London listing.

THG was also an unlikely owner of a newspaper, but its MyProtein and Lookfantastic brands do produce their own print magazines. After the deal, Mr Moulding said in a LinkedIn post that THG’s existing media assets would bring about £1 million of synergies, which would help return City AM to profit from a £580,000 loss in 2022, according to administration documents. He said the lifestyle and sport content in the paper would fit well with THG.

Mr Moulding has launched a new app for City AM, which had a print circulation of 65,000 in August, down from a peak of about 120,000 some years before Covid-19 struck.