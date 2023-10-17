London luxury home deals set to slump deeper for rest of year

LONDON – More pain could be around the corner for London’s luxury housing market, as economic uncertainty saps demand among the city’s richest homebuyers.

Transactions across prime London – which includes the capital’s most affluent postcodes – fell by almost a quarter in September from the same month a year ago, according to data from researcher LonRes.

That has prompted the average sale price to drop 3.1 per cent in the same period, the largest annual fall in over two years.

Deals for homes priced between £2 million (S$3.28 million) and £5 million underperformed the most, declining by more than a third year-on-year in the third quarter.

“The lack of activity does finally appear to have caught up with values,” said Nick Gregori, head of research at LonRes.

He added: “There is a risk that negative economic news in the United Kingdom and the escalating conflict in Israel and Palestine could further weaken buyer sentiment.”

Rising borrowing costs, economic uncertainty and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation have driven a slowdown in the UK property sector this year, with sellers increasing their asking prices at the slowest pace for any October since 2008.

While London’s luxury housing market is more insulated from such headwinds, with buyers typically less debt-dependent, negative sector sentiment and wider economic concerns are impacting demand across the quality spectrum.

The number of properties going under offer in prime postcodes – billed as a leading sales indicator by LonRes – dropped by 27.4 per cent in September, compared with the same month in 2022, suggesting the picture may worsen in the coming months.

One consideration is fewer people choosing to live in London for work, as remote working trends continue, the report said, evidenced by underground and bus travel plateauing at less than 80 per cent of 2019 levels.

Agents also suggest a dearth of international buyers – historically among the keenest investors in prime London real estate – may be to blame for slower activity.

Economic uncertainty and a less welcoming tax and business environment were cited as possible deterrents for foreign investors.

Still, insatiable demand for London rental homes showed signs of easing last month, with prime properties taking slightly longer to let than a year ago.