Local start-up to tap NTUC's resources to grow business

Local food manufacturer Alchemy Foodtech has signed an agreement to tap the labour movement's resources as it seeks to drive business growth and create better jobs for its workers.

As part of the agreement, the company will tap the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) e2i, or Employment and Employability Institute, to fill 15 vacant positions over the next two years, and its workers will be able to access training courses in areas such as data science and analytics.

Alchemy Foodtech is one of the first local start-ups to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) to set up a company training committee, or CTC.

Speaking during a visit to Alchemy Foodtech yesterday, NTUC deputy secretary-general Chee Hong Tat said: "Through the collaboration between NTUC and our companies, using CTCs as a collaboration platform, we hope to allow more and more companies to scale up and to expand their business operations.

"In doing so, they will be able to then create more good jobs for workers. They will also be able to restructure and redesign some of their existing jobs to make them more attractive to local workers."

The MOU was signed during the visit. At the event, Mr Chee also sampled food items such as chicken rice and steamed buns made with the start-up's powdered mix.

CTCs comprise representatives from a company's management as well as union leaders. Their job is to review a company's training plans, identify skill gaps, plan for reskilling and career progression for workers, and develop and implement new training programmes.

Mr Chee said that the labour movement is investing in Singapore's future pipeline of unionised companies.

"When these promising small and medium-sized enterprises succeed and expand their operations in the future, we can grow our partnerships with them and achieve win-win outcomes for both businesses and workers."

During his Budget speech in Parliament last month, Mr Chee announced that companies will be able to tap a $70 million grant to raise productivity, redesign jobs and upskill workers.

NTUC seeks to have at least 2,500 CTCs by 2025. More than 900 of these committees have been set up in larger and smaller organisations so far.

Alchemy Foodtech has also agreed to formally recognise FDAWU so its workers can join the union.

Through the agreement, the labour movement and FDAWU will also support the start-up in its leadership development and employee upskilling needs.

Mr Alan Phua, chief executive and co-founder of Alchemy Foodtech, said the start-up has several partnerships in the pipeline to develop healthier bread and noodle products, and looks to venture into more food segments and regional markets.

As it scales up, it needs to attract more talent and further the capabilities of its staff. The company now has 18 employees.

The collaboration with the labour movement and union will help it address its talent gap and establish strategic partnerships for further growth, Mr Phua said.

Said FDAWU general secretary Tan Hock Soon: "FDAWU plans to leverage the NTUC training and placement ecosystem to support Alchemy Foodtech in its business and workforce transformation efforts.

"At the broader level, FDAWU hopes to be an aggregator to bring together businesses, industry players and relevant agencies to create opportunities for businesses and our workers."