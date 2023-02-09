Local shares end Thursday in the red; STI down 0.9%

SINGAPORE - THE further easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Singapore did little to quell local traders’ worries about inflation levels and the slew of upcoming corporate financial results announcements.

The benchmark Straits Times Index slid 0.9 per cent or 29.04 points to end Thursday’s (Feb 9) trading session at 3,359.48. On the wider bourse, daily turnover came in at 1.3 billion securities worth a total of S$976.9 million. Losers inched past gainers 276 to 274.

Stock markets around the region mostly ended the trading session lower. The Nikkei 225 and Kospi each fell about 0.1 per cent, the Bursa was down 0.4 per cent, and the ASX 200 shed 0.5 per cent. The Hang Seng Index bucked the trend, adding 1.6 per cent.

DFI Retail Group was among the Singapore Exchange’s top gainers on Thursday. It added 3.7 per cent to US$3.34. Earlier in the day, UOB Kay Hian upgraded its call on the counter to “buy” from “hold” on expected better earnings momentum ahead, as well as a potential margin expansion given improving market and economic conditions.

Thinly traded special purpose acquisition company (Spac) Pegasus was another top gainer, adding 6.8 per cent to S$4.70. Electric vehicle player Nio too, rose 1.2 per cent to US$10.88.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser on Thursday, falling 2.1 per cent to US$51.82.

The trio of local banks also came up among the day’s top decliners. UOB lost 1.4 per cent to S$30.40, DBS shed 0.8 per cent to S$35.92, and OCBC fell 0.4 per cent to S$13.10

Sembcorp Marine was the most actively traded counter by volume, with some 139.5 million shares changing hands. Its shares fell 1.5 per cent to 13.6 cents.

Oceanus was the second-most heavily traded counter, with about 64.9 million shares traded. It rose 7.1 per cen to 1.5 cents. THE BUSINESS TIMES