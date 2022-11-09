LNG prices keep sliding, but energy crisis far from over with supply outlook tight: experts

SINGAPORE - Prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have continued easing through the start of the fourth quarter due to lower demand thanks to a warmer start to winter, but the market remains fundamentally tight, industry sources said.

Analysts and traders warned against misconstruing images of a flotilla of LNG tankers filled with the super chilled fuel ,waiting to discharge outside Europe’s key receiving terminals as a signal that the energy crisis has ended.

Mr Toby Copson, global head of trading and advisory at Trident LNG, said the market was facing significant supply risks despite Europe and Asia having built up healthy inventories in the months before winter.

“Europe has done a great job of building up inventories, which are almost full, but there still remains a significant energy security issue going forward,” he said.

“There are many factors, including a potential cold snap, which would drain storage, and the re-emergence of China in the spot market could keep prices elevated for some time.”

Mr Henning Gloystein, director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, said it was too early to call an end to the energy crunch that has gripped the world, adding that despite the recent lull in prices, there were still significant upside price risks.

“We’ve said for a while, actually since May, that Europe’s efforts to get through this winter without Russian gas would succeed, but at huge costs and at future risks of disruptions,” he said.

“Come spring 2023, utilities must immediately refill their gas storages to fulfil mandatory targets ahead of next winter, likely raising the cost of additional LNG supply to replace Russian gas.”

Mr Steve Tan, vice-president of strategic content at Opis, a price reporting agency for energy and commodities, said that buyers in Europe would continue to compete fiercely with those in Asia for spot LNG cargoes, and this would keep prices elevated going into 2023.

He said: ”We expect tight global LNG supply over the summer and winter of 2023. Any unforeseen supply disruptions during this period will cause prices to spike.”

According to data from Opis, the average LNG price for a spot cargo being delivered to north-east Asia was around US$28 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), considerably lower to prices seen for October which hovered around $45 to $50.

He added that the recent dip in prices had stirred up some intermittent purchases by Japan and South Korea, but he noted that these were probably opportunistic deals and did not expect to see this continue through the winter.

“Recent prices are half of where they were a few months ago at above $50/MMBtu, unlocking slightly more demand in Asia, but not by much,” he said