Living longer in poor health? Here’s how you can prepare for costly medical bills

Living longer is rarely seen as bad. But can you afford to live out those extra years comfortably if you fall ill?

Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) numbers reveal that men and women are living longer, at 80.7 years and 85.2 years respectively in 2022, compared with 73.9 and 78.1 years in 1993.

The downside is that the proportion of Singapore residents diagnosed with cancer at ages 70 years and above more than doubled across the five-year periods from 1968 to 1972 (16.3 per cent), and 2016 to 2020 (38.2 per cent).

These figures are from the Singapore Cancer Registry’s Annual Report 2020 released last December.

Individuals aged 60 to 69 years old also made up the largest proportion of newly-diagnosed cancer patients in almost every five-year period.

From 2016 to 2020, an average of 16,150 cancer cases were reported yearly across all age groups. This is a sharp increase from the average of 2,414 annual cases reported in the five-year period from 1968 to 1972.