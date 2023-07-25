Little-known Chinese metals giant rules global market

LONDON - When China’s Vital Materials bought up a US$600 million (S$799 million) stockpile of obscure critical minerals in early 2020, it barely raised an eyebrow outside the niche world of minor metals.

Spin forward a few years, and the influence of a company some people in the industry have still barely heard of is a timely illustration of the scale of the challenge to loosen China’s grip on what have become key raw materials.

As the United States and Europe rush to secure supplies to underpin their push into green technology, China has control over so many key elements, from lithium and cobalt used in batteries for electric vehicles to rare earth metals needed for high-strength magnets in wind turbines. Vital dominates the market for a range of so-called minor metals that feature majorly in lists of critical minerals published by the US, European Union, Britain and Australia.

The company holds the biggest share of the markets for selenium, tellurium, indium and bismuth, which are used in solar energy, flat-screen televisions and pharmaceuticals, according to people familiar with the matter. It places in the top three for gallium and germanium found in touch-screen phones, satellites, and high-end semiconductors.

Unlike rare earth metals production, where China reigns supreme, their minor cousins are often by-products of mining industrial metals like copper and zinc and are typically then sent to Chinese companies for refining.

According to EU analysis, China is responsible for refining 94 per cent of the world’s gallium and 83 per cent of its germanium, giving it an even tighter grip on supply than it has for lithium and cobalt, where it accounts for up to 60 per cent of global production.

That is how Vital has lived up to its name. The company does not mine the elements itself, it refines them at about two dozen facilities globally. And if you want to reduce dependency on China, then you first have to look at how the company operates, said Ms Olimpia Pilch, chief operating officer at the Critical Minerals International Alliance in London.

“Within the various corners of the critical minerals industry, you’ll find companies like Vital that have flown under the radar for a long time,” said Ms Pilch. “If we don’t even know who these players are, then how are we going to create the right policies to build up new diversified industrial supply chains?”

Concerns about reliance on Chinese suppliers of critical minerals are now more acute after Beijing curbed exports of gallium and germanium earlier in July and as prices spike. The race is on to develop alternative sources overseas.

Vital’s quiet and steady march to dominance over the past three decades can offer its Western rivals a blueprint for success, but it also reveals the commercial, political and technical hurdles that they will face along the way.

People familiar with its business, as well as long-time competitors and customers of the privately owned company, say its growth and success is largely down to its founder Zhu Shihui, who is known as George Zhu outside of China. The 56-year-old entrepreneur has been willing to take big risks in highly volatile markets. That makes it tough for a rival in Europe or the US to emulate.

Between October 2019 and January 2020, Vital bought up a vast stockpile of metals that are indispensable to the electronics industry from a Chinese commodities exchange called Fanya that collapsed because of a financial scandal. Buying the stockpile allowed Vital to mop up raw materials that might otherwise have flooded on to global markets, while also providing a buffer against unforeseen supply shocks.

Mr Zhu founded Vital in 1995 after spotting an opportunity. He had previously been working for Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo in Guangdong, where he had specialised in trading selenium, a low-value by-product of the copper smelting process. At the time it was mainly used in glass-making and metallurgy, and he could see that orders were starting to boom in the early stages of China’s industrial expansion.

Selenium prices had been in the doldrums for decades, but by the early 2000s, Chinese smelters could not keep up with demand and prices started to skyrocket, along with other by-products such as indium and gallium that were finding new uses in technologies such as flat-panel TV screens and LED light bulbs. As Vital went overseas looking for more, prices started whipsawing as smelters raced to ramp up output.