Lifelong learning must be an equaliser, not a source of inequality: President Tharman

SINGAPORE - When Mr Roy Ee started out as an air-conditioning technician nearly two decades ago, the hours were long and he was constantly covered in grease and dirt.

There were months when he fretted over whether he would be able to make ends meet and provide financially for his family. Wanting a better future for them, he decided to pursue further studies, eventually attaining an undergraduate degree and various professional certifications.

Mr Ee, 40, is now a director at energy solutions company, Engie Services Singapore, and manages more than 500 employees. He believes that having discipline was key to his success, as it helped him push through the struggle of juggling work, family and studying part-time for a degree.

He said: “I think learning is really a form of self-improvement, for you to be able to do things better and have a better life and future.

“Over the years, I have progressed, and I want to see the people around me getting to progress as well. So I always encourage my colleagues to upskill so that they can do better.”

Mr Ee, who started work with an Institute of Technical Education certification, passes on what he has learnt by sharing his experience with students from institutes of higher learning through the iBuildSG Built Environment Formation programme, an industry preparatory programme.

He was one of 12 individuals presented with SkillsFuture Fellowships by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday in recognition of their dedication and commitment towards skills mastery and development.