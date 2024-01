SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed LHN’s Coliwoo serviced apartment franchise has been providing affordable rental accomodation in Singapore for several years.

Since LHN bought its first property in 2020, the Coliwoo brand has grown to 2,100 keys (keys denote rooms in the hospitality industry). When The Straits Times met LHN’s founder and chief executive officer Kevin Lim last week, he forecast adding 800 rooms every year going forward.