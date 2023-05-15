LHN looking at options to enhance shareholder value

SINGAPORE - Space optimisation and service apartments specialist LHN Group is looking at options to enhance shareholder value, including boosting its dividend payouts and putting in place a firm dividend policy.

Last Friday (May 12), the company announced an interim dividend of one cent per share for the first half of its financial year, a 67 per cent increase from the previous year. This works out to a yield of 3.57 per cent on the stock’s closing price last Friday of 28 cents.

The dividend payout came despite interim net profit sliding 47 per cent to $16.9 million for the six months to March 31, from $32.2 million for the same period a year earlier.

But LHN said this decline was primarily due to “fair value losses associated with the company’s investment properties and joint venture investment properties” compared to the fair value gains a year earlier.

The company said it is seriously evaluating various initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholders’ value.

“One of these initiatives involves actively seeking capital recycling opportunities to fund the growth of its Coliwoo business,” it said. “Despite this, the group maintains a strong interest coverage ratio of 6.8 times (excluding fair value gain or loss) and remains comfortable with its future funding access.”

Coliwoo is the group’s co-living business, which has 12 properties across Singapore, according to its website.

LHN also intends to recommend a dividend payout for the financial years ending Sept 30, 2023, and Sept 30, 2024, to distribute dividends amounting to not less than 30 per cent of adjusted net profit after excluding fair value gains and losses on owned and joint venture investment properties, impairment/write-off of assets, non-recurring and one-off items.

The company said its core business remains strong and is growing robustly.

While first-half revenue slipped 6 per cent to $55.6 million from $59.2 million, this was due to a reduction in revenue from the dormitory business in its facilities management business.

Excluding revenue contributions from this dormitory business, adjusted revenue during the October 2022-March 2023 period would have increased by 19.3 per cent year on year.

LHN’s space optimisation business’ adjusted profit surged 44 per cent, spearheaded by its industrial and residential properties. Its industrial and residential properties enjoyed occupancies in the high 90 percentages.

Led by founder and executive chairman Kelvin Lim Lung Tieng, LHN has been aggressively growing its co-living/serviced apartments business in Singapore and around the region.