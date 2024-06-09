Learning to not be afraid of investing

SINGAPORE – I’ve been having a bit of an existential crisis in recent years each time my birthday approached. I would find myself getting sucked into a spiral of uncertainty and worry. This year, on the cusp of turning 30, I’m more afraid than ever. And one area that causes me the most fear is investing and wealth planning – and the fact that I have not really started on either.

And I know I’m not alone. I’ve come to realise that while some people are ultra-savvy and have already started investing from the day they entered the workforce, many of us are still sitting right on the edge, unsure of how to enter the murky waters of investing and financial planning.