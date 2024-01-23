League Of Legends maker Riot Games to lay off 530 workers

NEW YORK – Tencent Holdings’ Riot Games plans to lay off 530 workers, or about 11 per cent of staff, according to a company blog and letter to employees.

“This isn’t to appease shareholders or to hit a quarterly earnings number – it’s a necessity,” the League Of Legends maker said on Jan 22 in the post, acknowledging that it had “more than doubled in headcount” over the last several years.

Chief executive officer Dylan Jadeja said in a memo that Riot Games has made “a number of big bets across the company”, including new games.

For its first 14 years, the company primarily operated League Of Legends, still one of the most popular video games of all time.

“Today, we’re a company without a sharp enough focus and, simply put, we have too many things under way,” he said.

Riot will reduce the size of the Legends Of Runeterra team, acknowledging that the game has not performed as well as it had hoped. New development work from Riot Forge, an internal game development subsidiary, will end after the February release of Bandle Tale: A League Of Legends Story.

Unity Software and Amazon.com’s Twitch have also cut jobs in recent weeks.