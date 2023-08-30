Leadership network that primes Singaporeans for work abroad marks its first year

SINGAPORE – Be careful when thinking you have reached the peak of your career, as the next stage is decline.

This is what Mr Yuvan Mohan said is the best advice he received from Mr Holger Lindner, chief executive of the global product service division at German product testing giant TUV SUD.

They were introduced in April as one of 40 mentor-mentee pairs participating in the second run of a programme that matches seasoned corporate leaders like Mr Lindner, 55, with Singaporeans such as Mr Yuvan, 35.

The scheme is part of the Singapore Leaders Network, an Economic Development Board (EDB)-backed networking group launched in July 2022 to help Singaporeans prepare for global corporate leadership roles.

The group, which is managed by the Human Capital Leadership Institute, marked its first anniversary at Rochester Park in Buona Vista on Wednesday, in an event attended by over 200 people.

Mr Yuvan, corporate affairs manager for Singapore at transport platform Lalamove, said he joined the programme as “at a broad level, I wanted to know how I could prepare myself for the next decade of my career”.

He aspires to work overseas, possibly as a global head of public policy or government relations of a global multinational company, and wanted to know how to qualify for such a job and manage family life abroad. “What the network provided me was a network of like-minded individuals to engage in these conversations.”

Mr Lindner, who has lived here for 25 years and is a permanent resident, said he advised Mr Yuvan on the importance of planning, yet keeping plans flexible. He himself had not planned to join TUV SUD, but found out about the vacancy by chance and decided to seize the opportunity to help grow the company further.

“In my experience, making steady and conscious choices under uncertainty and to keep moving is more important than trying to make the best decisions while missing opportunities,” he said.

The network currently has more than 1,000 members, and there is no restriction on age and career experience. There were 34 pairs of mentors and mentees in the first run from July 2022 to March 2023. The second run is set to end in September.

Mr Ho Kwon Ping, founder and executive chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings, in his keynote speech at the anniversary event, touched on perceptions of Singaporean business leaders abroad, obstacles to moving overseas and potential solutions.

“In all our operations in South-east Asia, the Singaporean manager is hugely respected but not always liked,” Mr Ho quipped, to the audience’s laughter.

He said that while Singapore’s economic success was a source of pride for Singaporeans working abroad, it could also lead to smugness about Singapore’s achievements, without regard for the specific circumstances of the country they are working in.

He suggested that more financial support be given to small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore expanding or moving abroad to ensure that Singaporeans, and not just foreigners, are hired.