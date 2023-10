SINGAPORE – The US law firm that worked on the FTX crypto firm’s bankruptcy case and represented tech tycoon Elon Musk in his Twitter takeover battle is setting up an office here.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is also helping investors who hold Credit Suisse’s additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds explore legal action after US$17 billion (S$23.3 billion) worth of debt was wiped out in the takeover by rival Swiss bank UBS earlier this year.