Latest T-bill auction offers 4.2 per cent yield, down from 4.28 per cent in previous auction; demand remained healthy

Chor Khieng Yuit
Senior Correspondent
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

SINGAPORE – The yield for the year’s first auction of six-month Treasury bills (T-bills) is 4.2 per cent – down from 4.28 per cent in the Dec 21 auction and 4.4 per cent on Dec 8.

At more than 4 per cent, it still marks some of the highest yields investors in Singapore government securities have received in recent years.

The yields fell below 1 per cent in Apr 2020, right in the heart of the pandemic before they went back up above 1 per cent in Mar 2022. Yields have been steadily climbing to hit past 3 per cent in Sep 2022 and first hit 4 per cent in Oct (4.19 per cent).

It is also well down on the highest six-month T-bill yield of 4.73 per cent hit in September 1988.

All applicants who put in a non-competitive bid – this means they did not specify the yield they would like – in Thursday’s auction received their full allocation of T-bills at 4.2 per cent.

Those who put in a competitive bid – they specified the yield they wanted – either received some T-bills or went away empty-handed, depending on what yield they bid.

Semi-retired Kevin Lim, 57, lodged a bid at 4 per cent for a five-figure sum. Because it was below 4.2 per cent, he gets his full allotment.

An applicant who bid at 4.4 per cent for $10,000 worth of T-bills will get nothing because his bid was over the 4.2 per cent final yield.

The Jan 5 auction showed that demand remained healthy, with $12 billion worth of applications for $4.7 billion of T-bills offered.

That made a subscription rate of 2.56: there were $2.56 applications for each $1 on offer.

