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The Marina Square outlet was the last remaining Hao Mart Eccellente store before it closed.

SINGAPORE – The last of minimart chain Hao Mart’s upscale Eccellente outlets has closed, marking the end of the retailer’s premium grocery concept as the homegrown chain continues to scale back amid mounting financial and legal challenges.

The Marina Square outlet, located on the second floor of the mall, appears to have closed in June after its lease expired.

“The Hao Mart Eccellente outlet at Marina Square came to a natural lease expiry and there were no outstanding matters arising from the lease,” a SingLand spokesperson said in response to queries from The Straits Times. SingLand co-owns Marina Square with UOL.

The closure means all of Hao Mart’s Eccellente outlets have ceased operations. Previous checks by ST conducted in March this year found that at least seven other E ccellente o utlets, including those at KINEX, Far East Plaza and East Village, were closed.

Hao Mart now appears to have significantly pared back its retail footprint. Visits by ST to Hao Mart outlets between Aug 1 and 3 found only six stores operating, in Bedok, Canberra, Pasir Ris, Bukit Panjang, Potong Pasir and Whampoa.

Hao Mart’s website still listed 20 outlet s on Aug 4, including Eccellente outlets and other stores that have already ceased operations.

The latest closure comes after a difficult period for the retailer. Hao Mart reported a loss of $49.6 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, its third consecutive year of widening losses.

The chain also became embroiled in a series of legal disputes linked to its business operations and former tenancies.

It is involved in five High Court lawsuits, including two involving department store operator OG, as well as separate cases involving property agency PropNex Realty and one of its agents, skincare company Belovie, and hair and scalp care company Bio Organicare Scalp.

The lawsuits stem largely from the closure of Hao Mart’s Taste Orchard concept, which has since ceased operations.

In the latest lawsuit, Bio Organicare Scalp alleges that it incurred relocation costs after moving its salon from Taste Orchard to Plaza Singapura when Hao Mart informed it that landlord OG had discontinued the head lease.

According to the statement of claim filed by Bio Organicare Scalp’s lawyers and seen by ST, the company is seeking $186 ,666.6 1 in relocation expenses, the return of a $2 9,614.10 s ecurity deposit, $2,128 in stamp duty, as well as damages for loss of profits and additional rent to be assessed by the court.

Hao Mart has filed a defence and counterclaim.

ST has contacted Hao Mart for comments.