Largest shareholder of troubled Chinese shadow bank plans to delist

NEW YORK – The largest shareholder of the Chinese trust firm at the heart of the country’s shadow banking crisis plans to delist its shares due to “significant uncertainties,” raising more concerns about financial contagion in the US$18 trillion (S$24 trillion) economy.

Jingwei Textile Machinery said in a filing on Tuesday it plans to pull its shares from the Shenzhen stock exchange, a rare move by a central government-backed enterprise. The company also cited “market changes” for the move, aimed at protecting the interests of smaller shareholders.

While the firm made no reference to Zhongrong International Trust, Jingwei ranked as the top shareholder of the embattled shadow bank with a 37.5 per cent stake, according to Zhongrong’s annual report for 2022. Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, one of China’s largest private wealth managers, ranked second.

“Listed companies are under global scrutiny, which is not helpful when operations are failing,” said Andrew Collier, managing director at Orient Capital Research, adding the delisting is most likely related to Zhongrong.

China’s US$2.9 trillion trust industry is emerging as the latest threat to the world’s second-largest economy, as the sector faces another round of losses that Goldman Sachs analysts say may swell to US$38 billion.

Zhongrong, which has been a major backer of troubled real estate developers, has missed payments on dozens of investment products and has said it has no immediate plans to make clients whole. The firm has 270 high-yield products totaling 39.5 billion yuan (S$7.4 billion) due this year, according to data provider Use Trust.

Jingwei Textile said it risks delaying the release of its first-half earnings due on Aug 31, according to a separate statement, among more than a dozen exchange filings. Shares will be suspended from trading on Sept 1 in that case, it added.

The company plans to resume trading on Wednesday after a two-day halt. The stock has fallen 20 per cent this year, compared with a 2.1 per cent decline in the benchmark CSI 300 index. The company has a market value of 4.21 billion yuan.

Jingwei said Tuesday it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Sept 15 for shareholders to vote on its delisting plan. The firm doesn’t plan to relist its shares, which will be traded on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations instead. BLOOMBERG