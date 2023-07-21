Largest construction and prefabrication hub in S’pore can support upcoming BTO projects: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - A new integrated construction and prefabrication hub - the largest in Singapore - will enable more precast building components to be made locally and potentially support upcoming Built-To-Order projects across the island.

The HL-Sunway Prefab Hub was opened by Hong Leong Asia and Malaysia’s Sunway Construction Group on Friday. It is the first of six such hubs here that can produce the full range of components used in Housing Board projects, such as household shelters and prefabricated bathroom units, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The facility at Punggol Barat Lane, which spans 3.8 hectares, uses technology to automate the production of building components. One of them is the automated mesh fabrication system used to produce welded steel bar mesh to reinforce concrete used in construction.

The hub also has an automated storage and retrieval system, a robotic warehousing system that stores building components. These components can be retrieved by machines when they are needed for projects.

Increased automation and innovation in the construction industry will create more job opportunities as well, said Mr Lee, who is also Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, in a speech at the opening ceremony.