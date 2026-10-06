Lao Huo Tang, Kenny Rogers companies clear CPF arrears

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The court heard that the CPF arrears for Kenny Rogers F&B and Kenny Rogers (Marina Square) were completely cleared as at Oct 5.

SINGAPORE – Two companies linked to restaurant chain Lao Huo Tang have cleared their Central Provident Fund (CPF) arrears, with charges against them disposed of after the matters were compounded, the State Courts heard on Oct 6.

Lao Huo Tang F&B received a discharge amounting to an acquittal (DATA) on all nine charges before the court.

A DATA means the accused is acquitted of the charge, rather than merely receiving a discharge that leaves open the possibility of prosecution on the same charge later.

The latest development comes after the State Courts on Sept 29 heard that Lao Huo Tang F&B owed $39,121 in CPF contributions for June, July and August. At that hearing, the prosecution said $25,986 remained outstanding for June and July alone.

The court at the Oct 6 hearing heard that Lao Huo Tang Restaurant, which had also cleared its CPF arrears, is applying for DATA on a ll six char ges.

According to charge sheets seen by The Straits Times, the company previously owed CPF monies to six workers for December 2025.

Lao Huo Tang is known for its herbal soups and Chinese dishes. Its website lists outlets at Causeway Point, Sun Plaza, Jurong Point, Marina Square, The Star Vista and NEX.

CPF arrears cleared for Kenny Rogers F&B and Marina Square

Separately, the court also heard on Oct 6 that CPF arrears involving Kenny Rogers-linked companies had been cleared.

Thomas Hong, founder and CEO of Lao Huo Tang Group, told the court on Oct 6 that all arrears involving its companies Chickita F&B, Soup Empire Holdings, Kenny Rogers (Marina Square) and Kenny Rogers F&B had been cleared.

The court heard that the CPF arrears for those companies were completely cleared as at Oct 5. Hong is currently the director of Chickita F&B, which is wholly owned by Lao Huo Tan g Investments where Hong is a director, according to company records.

Kenny Rogers F&B’s current sole shareholder is Soup E mpire Ho ldings.

The prosecution sought time to confirm that all the payments were in order. The matters were adjourned to Nov 3.

Payments made in personal capacity, no composition charges

When the judge asked about composition, the prosecution said the payments had been made by Hong in his personal capacity and there would therefore be no composition charges against him.

Kenny Rogers F&B had owed $2 5,294 i n CPF contributions for June, July and August when it appeared in court on Sept 29. It had paid a $3,000 composition amount but failed to meet an earlier direction to pay $13,000 towards the arrears.

At the same hearing, Kenny Rogers (Marina Square) had $2,236 in CPF contributions outstanding for August after paying $7,156 towards arrears for June to August.

Kenny Rogers Roasters is listed as one of Lao Huo Tang Group’s brands on its website, which lists three Singapore outlets, at Downtown East, Marina Square and The Clementi Mall.