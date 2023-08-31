Land betterment charge rates cut 3% on average for non-landed residential use

SINGAPORE - The Government has raised land betterment charge (LBC) rates for commercial and hotel uses but cut the rates for non-landed residential use, for the next half year.

Developers pay an LBC for the right to enhance the use of some sites or to build bigger projects on them.

There are no changes in LBC rates for landed residential and industrial uses, as well as for place of worship/civic and community institution use.

Also left untouched are the rates for the other use groups that cover open space/nature reserve, agriculture, and drains/roads/railways.

For non-landed residential use, the Government has reduced LBC rates by an average of 3 per cent for the period from Sept 1, 2023 to Feb 29, 2024. This contrasts with a 0.3 per cent increase in the previous revision for the March 1 to Aug 31 period of this year.

For the use group that covers hotels and hospitals, LBC rates have gone up 3 per cent on average after being raised 1 per cent in the previous revision.

LBC rates for commercial use have inched up 0.4 per cent on average, after being left untouched in the previous revision.

The latest LBC rates were announced on Thursday, following a review by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in consultation with the taxman’s chief valuer (CV).

The LBC rates are based on the CV’s assessment of land values and take into consideration recent land sales. They are stated according to use groups across 118 geographical sectors in Singapore.

For non-landed residential use, LBC rates have been reduced by between 3 per cent and 11 per cent in 111 geographical sectors, with no changes for the remaining seven sectors. The largest drop of 11 per cent was in the following four sectors: