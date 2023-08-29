Labour unions push to raise retirement age in greying South Korea

SEOUL - South Korean labour unions are battling company managements to press an unusual demand: raising the retirement age to give workers a few more wage-earning years before having to seek another job to supplement slim pensions.

The issue fuels a contest for jobs between older workers among one of the world’s fastest-ageing populations, with a rate of poverty among its elderly of three times the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average, and young workforce entrants facing dwindling options.

“Having to move to low-quality jobs after retirement is perpetuating unstable labour for people in their 60s,” said one of the two largest umbrella unions, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), in a statement.

With South Korea expected to become a “super-ageing” society in 2025, as more than a fifth of its population passes the age of 65, demands to extend the retirement age are growing.

But detractors say the change would worsen job prospects for the young, and hobble companies from adapting to a changing environment.

The presidential Economic, Social and Labour Council said in August: “If the retirement age is simply extended by law, as the labour community insists, it can be a great barrier and despair for young people who want to find a job.”

The labour union at steelmaker Posco, a unit of Posco Holdings, plans to hold a vote on whether to call a strike, a union official said on Tuesday, after failing to strike a deal with management over wages.

Raising the retirement age by a year from 60 was one of the demands made by the 11,000-member union in the first failed wage negotiation in the 55 years since the steelmaker was founded. Posco has called for the union to return to the talks.

Set to unveil plans for possible strike action on Wednesday is the 44,000-strong Hyundai Motor union, which is also demanding an extension of the retirement age, this time to 64 from 60.

The moves come after the FKTU umbrella union launched a petition in 2023 for Parliament to gradually raise the legal retirement age to 65.

While South Korean law sets a retirement age of 60 or higher, most companies have fixed it at 60, the lowest possible.

But the National Pension Service (NPS) begins paying out only at age 63 to 65, depending on dates of birth, and the pension replaces only a fraction of wages.

South Koreans aged 65 or older form 18.4 per cent of the population, up from 11.9 per cent in 2013, and are projected to exceed 20 per cent in 2025 and 40 per cent in 2050, Statistics Korea says.

The NPS, struggling to support the fast-ageing population, is expected to see its wage replacement rate fall to 40 per cent in 2028, from 70 per cent in 1998. That compares with a threshold of about 60 per cent to 70 per cent in advanced European economies.

The average rate of poverty among the elderly stood at 13.1 per cent in OECD nations as at 2018, compared with 43.4 per cent for South Korea.