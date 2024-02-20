Lab-grown diamonds put natural gems under pressure

SURAT, India - The glittering diamonds sparkle the same, but there are key differences – mined natural gems are more than a billion years old, while laboratory-made rocks are new and cost less than half the price.

Man-made gems are reshaping the US$89 billion (S$119.8 billion) global diamond jewellery market, especially in the west Indian city of Surat, where 90 per cent of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished.

In Mr Smit Patel’s gleaming lab, technicians drop crystal diamond “seed” slices into reactors mimicking the extreme pressure far underground.

“Once the customer sees it for herself, they are sold. I believe this is the future,” said Mr Patel, director of Greenlab Diamonds and the third generation of his family to deal in diamonds.

From seed to ring-ready jewels, his team takes less than eight weeks to produce a diamond virtually indistinguishable from a mined gem.

“It’s the same product, it’s the same chemical, the same optical properties,” Mr Patel said.

Lab-grown diamond exports from India tripled in value between 2019 and 2022, while export volumes rose by 25 per cent between April and October 2023, up from 15 per cent in the same period a year earlier, according to the latest industry data.

“We’ve grown at 400 per cent year on year in volume,” Mr Patel told AFP.

Reactors in labs such as Mr Patel’s are pumped full of carbon-containing gases such as methane, and the crystal grows under heat and pressure.

Rough diamonds are then taken to another facility, where hundreds of workers design, cut and polish the stones.

The global market share by value of lab-grown gems rocketed from 3.5 per cent in 2018 to 18.5 per cent in 2023, New York-based industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told AFP, and will likely exceed 20 per cent in 2024.

That has heaped pressure on an industry already racked by geopolitical turmoil and slumping demand.

‘Clean’ stones

Machine-made diamonds were first developed in the early 1950s, but it took technological leaps to create a commercially viable process less than a decade ago.

Producers boast that their gems come at a lower carbon cost, although there are questions about whether the energy-intensive process is any better for the environment.

Mr Patel said his lab uses solar energy from the local grid, although others suck up electricity from carbon-heavy sources.

And while mined gem sellers say “conflict diamonds” from war zones are kept off the market through the international Kimberley Process certification scheme, lab producers argue their facilities guarantee a clean record.

Such environmental and humanitarian claims have helped make lab-grown stones a popular choice for engagement rings.