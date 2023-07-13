L’Oreal’s Dermatological Beauty Division most profitable, grows 31% in Q1 2023

SINGAPORE - The president of L’Oreal’s Dermatological Beauty Division is optimistic about the department’s outlook, after a solid 2022 and a strong showing in the first quarter of the year.

“Growth’s been accelerating in the past two years,” Mrs Myriam Cohen-Welgryn told The Straits Times on July 4.

She was in Singapore for the 25th World Congress of Dermatology conference, which was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from July 3 to July 8.

“I have great hope the growth will continue to be steady,” Mrs Cohen-Welgryn told ST.

L’Oreal Group recorded €38.26 billion (S$56.44 billion) in sales in 2022, up from €32.28 billion in 2021.

The Dermatological Beauty Division contributed 13.4 per cent to total 2022 sales.

In terms of profitability by division as a percentage of division sales, dermatological beauty recorded the highest profit at 25.4 per cent, ahead of the Group’s other divisions, including Luxe (22.9 per cent), professional products (21.3 per cent) and consumer products (19.8 per cent).

In the first quarter of the year, dermatological beauty grew by 31 per cent.

And more growth is expected on the back of two trends, said Mrs Cohen-Welgryn.

For one, more consumers are opting for aesthetic procedures, after which they need specialist aftercare skin products.

And secondly, billions of people worldwide have skin affected by pathogens causing acne and eczema.

Ageing skin, added Mrs Cohen-Welgryn, is another area of growth for the division, as older skin is more susceptible to pathogens.

Other aggravating factors that affect the skin include pollution, increased UV rays resulting from climate change, and stress.