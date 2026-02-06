Kuok Maritime Group’s PaxOcean opens $200 million Jurong shipyard

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PaxOcean's new shipyard, which is situated in Jurong Industrial Estate, spans about 17.3ha

SINGAPORE – Kuok Maritime Group subsidiary PaxOcean opened a $200 million shipyard at 5 Jalan Samulun on Feb 6. The company falls under Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok’s Kuok Group.

The shipyard, situated in Jurong Industrial Estate, spans about 17.3ha and features two large dry docks, a floating dock, expanded quayside capacity and integrated workshops to “support complex and high-value maritime and offshore assets”.

The yard took two years to build and was jointly supported by JTC Corporation and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), PaxOcean said. It replaces PaxOcean’s previous location at 33 Tuas Crescent.

The new yard occupies a “significantly larger footprint”, giving PaxOcean the ability to handle more complex projects with faster turnaround times.

“Overall, the yard will strengthen Singapore’s newbuilding, fabrication, conversion and repair capabilities,” PaxOcean said.

In addition, the company said it has committed more than $3.5 million in research and development investments over the next three years, supported by EDB’s Research and Innovation Scheme for Companies.

A key investment will be PaxOcean’s new centre of excellence in engineering research and development. The centre will strengthen capabilities in carbon capture, utilisation and storage, systems integration, simulation and digital twin applications, the company said. It will also support the creation of 12 high-skilled engineering and research roles.

The shipyard is also set to be a “convenient platform” for test-bedding solutions, with support from its centre of excellence and an innovation hub to “advance Singapore’s capabilities in developing, testing and deploying next-generation maritime solutions”.

It also incorporates “energy-efficient infrastructure and greener operations” under a phased road map that includes electrification initiatives, smart energy and logistics systems, as well as the adoption of green solutions such as renewable energy, biofuels and carbon capture.

In addition, the shipyard is powered by large-scale photovoltaic panels and an energy-efficient air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation system to “optimise climate control while minimising energy consumption”.