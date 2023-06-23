KPMG Singapore names Lee Sze Yeng as first female managing partner; commits $50m for innovation, ESG

SINGAPORE - KPMG Singapore said its managing partner Ong Pang Thye will step down on Oct 1 and be succeeded by deputy managing partner and head of audit Lee Sze Yeng.

The accountancy major also announced that it will commit $50 million over the next five years to boost financial services innovation and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) capabilities.

Ms Lee, who has more than 20 years of experience overseeing and delivering auditing outcomes and insights, will be KPMG Singapore’s first female managing partner.

She also sits on the boards of the Singapore Business Federation Foundation, the Singapore Economic Development Board, and the Duke-NUS Medical School. She is a member of the Accounting Standards Council for Singapore as well.

Through the $50 million investment, KPMG aims to foster collaboration, empower businesses with cutting-edge tools and resources, for transformation and sustainability, Ms Lee said.

The firm will collaborate with industry stakeholders, fintech companies and regulators to support the digital transformation of businesses and financial market infrastructure.

Mr Ong said KPMG will focus on upskilling talent to meet evolving demand.

Its investments will help integrate the financial service sector with the real economy through data, digital assets and emerging business models.

Investments in ESG capabilities and workforce upskilling could also support businesses in going green amid the regulatory landscape and capitalising on opportunities to implement sustainable and green technology. THE BUSINESS TIMES