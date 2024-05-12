KPMG and Deloitte to raise salaries for some accounting roles in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Accounting firms Deloitte and KPMG are lifting salaries for some employees here in a bid to attract more talent to the sector.

Deloitte will increase the starting pay by up to 20 per cent for graduates joining as first-year audit associates.

First-year hires joining Deloitte under its accelerated audit career programme from Sept 1, 2024, will have a starting salary of $4,500 a month.

The pay for other first-year hires joining the firm as auditors will be $4,100.

KPMG is committing $30 million to raising salaries for eligible employees across the audit, tax and enterprise risk services from October. Staff with certain professional qualifications will also receive salary enhancements.

It did not provide details of the upcoming salary increases, but noted that eligible staff have already benefited from a 20 per cent pay hike announced in 2022.

The changes by Deloitte and KPMG come after a report by the Accountancy Workforce Review Committee set up by the Ministry of Finance addressed ways to increase the supply of high-quality accounting talent.

The report, released on May 10, noted ways to revitalise the sector, including assessing pay structures – such as raising salaries – developing skills, and creating more pathways for non-accounting graduates and professionals to enter the industry.

The salary bumps are part of other initiatives by KPMG and Deloitte.

KPMG will commit over $100 million to salary adjustments, technology and talent development over the next five years, it said.

Besides salary rises, the funds will mainly go to these two areas:

About $25 million for comprehensive training and upskilling programmes for employees, including critical skills such as artificial intelligence, data literacy, analytics and ESG (environmental, social and governance).

Around $50 million towards technological advancements, including the development of emerging technologies and generative artificial intelligence.

Deloitte will invest $62 million in nurturing its audit talent within the employees’ first five years with the firm, starting from Sept 1.

This amount includes professional qualification courses as well as training and modules to equip staff with skills such as generative artificial intelligence, data analytics and sustainability assurance.

Accounting firms EY and RSM have also committed to align their policies with the recommendations outlined in the report.

Ms Regina Tan, 23, a fresh graduate from the Singapore Management University who plans to join one of the Big Four accounting firms, said a higher starting salary will have a significant impact.