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Korea Artiz Studio faces possible charge under CPF Act; representative fails to show up in court

Aside from its CPF case, Korea Artiz Studio also faces 22 claims under the Small Claims Tribunal.

SINGAPORE – Wedding photography studio Korea Artiz Studio faces possible charges under the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Act but failed to show up in court for its hearing on Sept 30.



The Singapore Court’s hearing list states that the studio faces an offence under the CPF Act, which typically means that the employer failed to pay their employees monthly CPF contributions on time.



After noting that the studio’s representative was absent from court, the prosecutor requested for two weeks’ adjournment to contact the studio, which the court agreed to.

Aside from its CPF ca se, Ko rea Artiz Studio faces 22 claims under the Small Claims Tribunal, which resolves specific types of low-value disputes between consumers and suppliers involving claims of up to $20,000, or $30,000 with both parties’ consent.

These cases will be heard between Sept 30 and Oct 14.

The studio also faces one claim under the Employment Claims Tribunal.

In August, the Ministry of Manpower said it was investigating the studio for possible offences over non-payment of salaries.

That came a week after Carlton Hotel repossessed the space originally occupied by Korea Artiz Studio, which abruptly ceased operations over unpaid salaries.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Aug 19 that it received 66 complaints from the bridal store’s customers between Aug 14 and 18, with more than $271,000 in pre-payment losses reported.

A Telegram group chat was formed by customers affected by the studio, which has amassed 404 members as of Sept 30.

In the group chat seen by ST, one member lamented that they had filed a case under SCT, but no one from the studio showed up for the hearing. Other members said they filed credit card chargeback claims with their banks in attempts to get their money back.

Attempts by ST to contact the studio revealed that its contact email and telephone number are now defunct, while its business website is still up and running.

Founded in Busan, South Korea, in 2008, Korea Artiz Studio describes itself as a Korean luxury bridal photography brand with studios worldwide.

Taiwanese media reported that the studio’s Taiwan outlet ceased business in August, while customers commenting on the company’s Jakarta outlet’s Instagram page said the studio “ran away” with their money, and demanded refunds and compensation.