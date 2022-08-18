Koh Boon Hwee appointed new SGX chairman

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) group announced on Thursday (Aug 18) that its current chairman, Mr Kwa Chong Seng, would step down on Dec 31.

Taking over his role with effect from Jan 1, 2023, is Mr Koh Boon Hwee, 71, who was appointed to the board on March 15.

Mr Koh, a senior corporate leader and entrepreneur, has extensive experience serving and chairing various listed and private companies globally and in Singapore, including Agilent Technologies, DBS Bank, Singapore Airlines, Singtel and Wuthelam Group.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve as chairman of SGX Group, an important and well-regarded institution in the local and international financial ecosystem. Under Chong Seng's leadership, SGX Group has successfully navigated unprecedented times in financial markets. I will do my best to steer the company as it continues to innovate and grow internationally," said Mr Koh.

Mr Kwa, who was elected as SGX chairman in 2016, was first appointed as a director to the SGX board in 2012 and has served as chairman of both the nominating and governance committee and the remuneration and staff development committee since 2013. He has been lead independent director since Dec 1, 2013.

"Mr Kwa Chong Seng's contributions to SGX Group have been outstanding," said Mr Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

"As chairman, he successfully led SGX Group to position itself as a multi-asset exchange and a leading and trusted market infrastructure in Asia," said Mr Menon.

He added: "MAS welcomes SGX Group's announcement of its leadership renewal and looks forward to working with its incoming chairman, Mr Koh Boon Hwee, in the next phase of SGX Group's development."