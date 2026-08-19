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Coffee shop operator Kimly intends to transfer its listing from the Catalist board to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange.

SINGAPORE – Coffee shop operator Kimly intends to transfer its listing from the Catalist board to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), as it looks to pursue acquisitions, diversify its business and expand into new growth areas such as the halal food market.

The group said in Aug 19 bourse filing that a mainboard listing would raise its corporate profile, improve its access to capital and attract a broader range of investors, including institutional and international investors.

It would also give Kimly a stronger platform to pursue “larger-scale and transformative opportunities”.

Kimly, which has been listed on the Catalist since March 2017, operates through three main business segments: outlet management, outlet investment and food retail. Its operations are supported by a network of food outlets, central kitchen capabilities and the use of technology.

Kimly currently operates and manages 84 coffee shops and food courts across Singapore, alongside nearly 180 individual food stalls and concept brands like Kedai Kopi and Tonkichi.

The group said it plans to grow through a combination of organic expansion, strategic investments, business diversification and acquisitions that add value.

It is evaluating opportunities adjacent to or complementary to its existing operations, while selectively expanding into other sectors with growth potential. These may include the halal market, it added.

Kimly’s board said the proposed transfer is timely, given the group’s operating track record, financial performance, profitability, shareholder returns and future expansion plans.

The mo ve to the mainboard remains subject to several conditions, including securing shareholders’ approval through a special resolution at an extraordinary general meeting, which is expected to take place on the same day as its annual general meeting in January 2027.

Shares of Kimly have traded between 39 cents and 43 cents since the start of 2026. They closed on Aug 19 at 39 cents. At current levels, the group has a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent.