Kim Heng back in the black after 7 years, thanks to rising offshore and marine activity

SINGAPORE - After struggling for almost a decade in what some in the industry call a “once-in-a-generation” depression, offshore and marine engineering (O&M) company Kim Heng has finally bounced back into the black, due to astute planning and vessel acquisitions in recent years.

The Singapore listed company on Wednesday reported second half net attributable earnings of S$2.3 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2022, rebounding from a six month loss of S$2.25 million a year earlier.

For the full year to end-December, Kim Heng posted a net attributable profit of S$7.4 million, reversing a S$5.9 million loss in FY 2021.

The results came on the back of a 44 per cent rise in July-December second half revenue to S$49.37 million, which boosted full year revenue some 26 per cent year-on-year to S$79.84 million.

Notably, gross margins for the July-December 2022 second half expanded to 40 per cent, from 27 per cent a year earlier. For the full year, margins expanded to 35 per cent, from 25 per cent in 2021.

Kim Heng’s balance sheet was also stronger as at end-December 2022, with cash and equivalents at some S$13.1 million. Overall cash generated from operating activities after changes to working capital and income tax paid amounted to S$18.9 million.

The company plans to pay a dividend of 0.2835 cent for the period.

The company, which listed in January 2014 just before a decade-long energy market slump, attributed its strong results to robust demand recovery for its marine and offshore services, and the fact that it has the right vessels and service offerings as the energy market rebounds.

Excutive chairman and CEO Thomas Tan said Kim Heng’s prudent acquisition of vessels during the past three years, when many of its cohorts were in financial trouble amid the pandemic, was now paying off.

“Our acquisition of offshore vessels from 2017 to 2022 were done at huge discounts, and these are now helping us generate profit as activity picks up, creating a shortage of supply vessels resulting from no new investments in recent years,” he said.

Armed with over S$45 million in funds from its 2014 initial public offering, Kim Heng picked up fleets of offshore heavy lifting cranes, anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, offshore support vessels (OSVs), and other assets at a fraction of their market value.

In 2017, it scooped up three AHTS vessels, each valued at S$33 million, from troubled offshore services provider Swiber for just US$3.2 million. Between 2018 and 2020, it picked up about half a dozen more AHTS vessels and OSVs from other companies in the industry like Swissco, Posh Terasea and Pacific Richfield at about 10 per cent of their previous market prices.

Many of these vessels have been repurposed over the past two years in preparation for the changing offshore energy exploration landscape, which included increasing demand for offshore renewable energy such as wind farms. The company pivoted to the offshore windfarm market in 2019.