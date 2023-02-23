Keppel tumbles over 24% as stock trades ex-distribution for Sembmarine shares

SINGAPORE - Keppel Corporation shares lost about a quarter of their market value on Thursday morning after the stock began trading ex-distribution for Sembcorp Marine shares.

Starting at 9am on Thursday, those who buy Keppel shares are no longer entitled to the distribution in specie of 19.1 Sembmarine shares for every Keppel share held.

After diving to an early low at $5.13 in early trading, Keppel shares were hovering below $5.60 at mid-morning - still 24 per cent below its overnight close at $7.34. It closed at $5.49 at midday.

But based on adjustments for the distribution, Keppel’s market value actually rose on Thusrday.

This is because if one were to discount the value of the 19,100 Sembmarine shares at Wednesday’s closing price of 13.4 cents, Keppel share price at midday of $5.49 is about 15 per cent above its adjusted-for-distribution price of $4.78 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sembmarine stock drifted down as well, losing 0.8 cents or 6.6 per cent to 12.65 by mid-morning.

The merger of Keppel O&M with Sembmarine will see Keppel receive 54 per cent or 36.8 billion Sembmarine shares with a total implied value of about $4.5 billion. Keppel will distribute in specie 49 per cent of these shares or approximately 19.1 Sembmarine shares for every Keppel share held to its stockholders. This exercise has an implied value of approximately $4.1 billion.

In a statement issued last night, Keppel reassured shareholders that the dilution from the difference between the $3.4 billion in gain and $4.1 billion in distribution would be a minimal 28 cents a share to Keppel’s net tangible asset.

Brokers said the selldown was by holders of Keppel stock who have qualified for the Sembmarine share entitlements.

So what next?

Given the fundamentals of Keppel, market insiders believe that the stock will recover over time.

“This is just opportunistic selling,” said the head of a brokerage dealing team. “But it alsos provides an opportunity for longer term investors to pick up Keppel on the cheap, if you believe in the company’s fundamentals.”

In its statement on Wednesday evening, Keppel said the completion of the Keppel O&M transaction marked a big step forward in Keppel’s Vision 2030 strategy. It added that the group was transforming into “a global asset manager and operator, with strong capabilities in energy and environment, urban development and connectivity.