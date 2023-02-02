Keppel posts strong FY22 earnings, says distribution of Sembmarine shares won’t hugely impact asset value

SINGAPORE - The distribution in specie of Sembcorp Marine shares will not have a major impact on Keppel Corps’ net tangible asset (NTA) per share.

Keppel Corp’s chief executive Loh Chin Hua explained that if the proposed combination of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembmarine been completed at end-2022, it would have resulted in a pro forma disposal gain of about $3.4 billion, or $1.94 per Keppel share in FY 2022.

On the same pro forma basis, Keppel Corp’s NTA per share would have increased from the reported $5.51 to $7.56 post transaction. But following the distribution in specie – which has an implied value of 12.2 cents per Keppel Corp share – the latter’s pro forma NTA would be reduced from $7.56 to $5.23 per share.

Mr Loh noted that this is just marginally lower than its reported NTA of $5.51 at the end of FY 2022.

“With the completion of the merger, we will make a significant gain in NTA. Then we will be distributing most of the shares. So the NTA will fall back. Unlike a distribution of our own portfolio, which would have led to NTA falling, the value of the distribution would be supported by the value booked when we get the Sembmarine shares,” Mr Loh explained.

Under the terms of the merger of Sembmarine with Keppel-owned Keppel O&M, Keppel Corp will receive 36.85 billion shares of the enlarged Sembmarine representing 54 per cent in the enlarged entity. Of these, Keppel will distribute in-specie shares representing 49 per cent of the enlarged entity to its shareholders, with the remaining 5 per cent retained in a segregated account. For each share of Keppel Corp held, shareholders will receive 19.1 shares of Sembmarine.

Analysts noted that while Keppel Corp‘s market cap will drop slightly following the combination, the stock will have enough weightage to easily remain in the FTSE All-World Index and the Straits Times Index.

Mr Loh also highlighted that the disposal of Keppel O&M would accelerate the Keppel conglomerate’s transformation to a global asset manager and operator, with strong capabilities in energy and environment, urban development and connectivity through its data centres, subsea cable business and subsidiary telco M1.

Sembmarine shareholders will be voting on the merger with Keppel O&M on Feb 16. If approved, the deal will likely be completed by end-February. Keppel Corp shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal in December.

Mr Loh and his team addressed these issues while announcing the company’s annual results.

Despite a challenging year, Keppel posted net profit of $927 million for the full year ended Dec 31, 2022. This was despite a 41 per cent slide in second-half net profit to $429 million, from $723 million during the July-December 2021 period.

Full year earnings were about 9 per cent lower than the $1.02 billion in FY2021, mainly due to lower earnings in urban development, and provisions for some Keppel O&M’s projects in the United States. But FY2021 numbers also benefitted from fair value gain of $277 million from the company’s investment in Envision AESC.

Second-half revenue was $3.26 billion, 12 per cent down from $3.72 billion a year earlier. For the full year, revenue was $6.62 billion, slightly above $6.61 billion in FY2021.