Keppel Reit Q1 net property income rises 7.2% to $48.2 million

SINGAPORE - Keppel Reit posted net property income (NPI) of $48.2 million for the first quarter ended March 31, up 7.2 per cent from $45 million in Q1 FY2023.

This was mainly due to higher rentals and contributions from 2 Blue Street, a 10-storey office building in Sydney, Australia, said the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager in a business update on April 23.

This brought property income to $61.3 million, up 6.3 per cent from $57.7 million the year before.

NPI attributable to unitholders also grew 7.1 per cent to $43.4 million, from $40.5 million.

The Reit’s higher NPI for the quarter was partly attributed to the strong demand for prime office space.

The manager added that Keppel Reit’s acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in 255 George Street, a freehold Grade A office building in Sydney’s Central Business District, will provide a first-year yield of more than 6 per cent. Its distribution per unit accretion would stand at 1.4 per cent on a pro forma basis, assuming the acquisition was completed on Jan 1, 2023.

The manager announced in 2022 that it will distribute a total of $100 million of anniversary distribution over a five-year period on a semi-annual basis.