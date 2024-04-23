Keppel Reit Q1 net property income rises 7.2% to $48.2 million

This was mainly due to higher rentals and contributions from 2 Blue Street, said the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager. PHOTO: ST FILE

Benicia Tan

Updated
Apr 23, 2024, 09:10 AM
Published
Apr 23, 2024, 09:10 AM

SINGAPORE - Keppel Reit posted net property income (NPI) of $48.2 million for the first quarter ended March 31, up 7.2 per cent from $45 million in Q1 FY2023.

This was mainly due to higher rentals and contributions from 2 Blue Street,  a 10-storey office building in Sydney, Australia, said the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) manager in a business update on April 23.

This brought property income to $61.3 million, up 6.3 per cent from $57.7 million the year before.

NPI attributable to unitholders also grew 7.1 per cent to $43.4 million, from $40.5 million.

The Reit’s higher NPI for the quarter was partly attributed to the strong demand for prime office space.

The manager added that Keppel Reit’s acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in 255 George Street, a freehold Grade A office building in Sydney’s Central Business District, will provide a first-year yield of more than 6 per cent. Its distribution per unit accretion would stand at 1.4 per cent on a pro forma basis, assuming the acquisition was completed on Jan 1, 2023.

The manager announced in 2022 that it will distribute a total of $100 million of anniversary distribution over a five-year period on a semi-annual basis.

Keppel Reit’s acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in 255 George Street, an office building in Sydney, will provide a first-year yield of more than 6 per cent. PHOTO: KEPPEL REIT

The Reit’s distributable income for the quarter was flat at $50.2 million. Including its anniversary distribution, it also remained flat year on year at $55.2 million due to higher borrowing costs.

The Reit’s portfolio occupancy was 96.4 per cent, and its portfolio weighted average lease expiry stood at 4.6 years as at Mar 31, based on committed attributable gross rent.

Units of Keppel Reit closed one cent or 1.2 per cent higher at 85 cents on April 22. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
Keppel DC Reit posts 13.7% drop in Q1 DPU
Keppel DC Reit to divest Sydney data centre for $152 million

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top