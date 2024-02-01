Keppel’s profit quadruples to historic high of $4.1 billion

SINGAPORE - Keppel reported its highest profit in history on the back of rising recurring income and gains from the disposal of its offshore marine unit.

The group posted full-year net profit of $4.1 billion for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2023, bolstered by some $3.2 billion net profit from the divestment of Keppel O&M and another $996 million from continuing operations.

This marks a quadrupling from financial year 2022’s profit of $927 million.

Return on equity was 37.9 per cent, compared with 8.1 per cent in financial year 2022.

Second-half earnings from operations for the July-December 2023 period rose 36 per cent to $551 million.

Topline revenue rose 5 per cent to $6.97 billion, underpinned by higher contributions from infrastructure and connectivity segments.

The company proposed final cash dividend of 19 cents per share brings total cash dividend to 34 cents per share for financial year 2023.

Total financial year 2023 distribution reached about $2.70 per Keppel share, comprising cash and in-specie distributions of then-Sembcorp Marine shares and Keppel Reit units.

Accelerating its transformation into a global asset manager and operator, Keppel delivered total shareholder returns (TSR) of 61.1 per cent for 2023 and 49.3 per cent for 2022, far exceeding the Straits Times Index’s TSR in both years.

All of Keppel’s three engines – infrastructure, real estate and connectivity – fired during the year.

Infrastructure’s net profit rose sharply by 135 per cent year on year to $699 million for financial year 2023, bolstered by higher net generation and margins from the integrated power business.

Meanwhile, Keppel said its real estate segment continued to perform creditably and contributed a significant $426 million to financial year 2023’s net profit, despite challenging conditions in markets like China.

Keppel shares closed at $7.16 on Jan 31.