Keppel private fund acquires two education assets in Sydney for $175 million

SINGAPORE – Keppel Education Asset Fund, a private fund owned by Keppel Corporation, is acquiring two properties in Australia, which it intends to lease out to educational institutions.

The properties were acquired for A$198 million (S$175 million) and are expected to bring Keppel’s portfolio of assets in Australia to A$4.8 billion upon completion.

Ms Christina Tan, chief executive of fund management and chief investment officer of Keppel Corp, said: “The demand for quality schools and campuses in the Asia-Pacific continues to be well-supported by macro trends, including rapid urbanisation, an expanding middle class and rising affluence, as well as a continued focus on high-quality education.

“The education market is a resilient one, with education assets offering stable returns and inflation-adjusted rentals.”

Ms Tan noted that the two Australian assets come with long leases and established tenants, and offer investors attractive, risk-adjusted returns and yield-steady cashflows.

She said: “With Keppel’s robust network on the ground, we have developed a strong deal flow pipeline of over US$2 billion in education assets, which we are currently exploring.”

One of the Australian assets is a purpose-built campus that is a 15-minutes drive from the Sydney Central Business District.

The property has a net lettable area of approximately 10,700 sq m and is currently fully leased to the University of New South Wales on a long-term basis. The acquisition of the asset was completed in August.

The other Australian acquisition is a seven-storey commercial building in North Sydney, to be acquired under a forward-purchase agreement.

Extensive asset enhancements will be carried out to the property to upgrade and convert it to an independent school campus, which will yield a net lettable area of approximately 9,150 sq m.

Keppel Corp said: “The property comes with pre-commitment from a leading global operator of premium schools for a long-term lease.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, by the first quarter of 2025.

Keppel Corp shares closed 10 cents, or 1.5 per cent, higher at $6.76 on Thursday.