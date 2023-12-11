Keppel in tie-up to explore sustainable fuel production in South-east Asia, Middle East

SINGAPORE - Keppel Corporation’s infrastructure division and AM Green, which is wholly owned by the founders of Hyderabad-based Greenko, are teaming up to explore opportunities in producing biogenic carbon-based sustainable fuels in South-east Asia and the Middle East.

The partners estimate that these two regions can harness and aggregate at least a million tonnes of biogenic carbon dioxide per year.

The carbon dioxide can be used to produce sustainable fuels such as bio and green menthol, second-generation ethanol, and sustainable aviation fuel at AM Green’s plants.

Such sustainable fuels can serve as an environmentally sustainable alternative to fossil fuels to support the decarbonisation of heavy industrial operations and the aviation sector, said Keppel and AM Green on Dec 11.

Both Keppel and AM Green signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate and co-develop these projects at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

“This partnership aims to spur the development of next-generation biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel in the region, which can serve as substitutes for fossil fuels,” said Cindy Lim, chief executive of Keppel’s infrastructure division.

“Keppel’s experience in handling and treating domestic waste and organic feedstock, as well as our know-how in effective carbon cycling, will benefit this collaboration with AM Green.”

Biofuels are derived from organic material, such as plant and animal biomass.

Producing and combusting such fuels would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, making them effective cleaner sources of energy, said Keppel and AM Green.

Under the MOU, Keppel and Greenko will also identify areas for collaboration in the value chain of an India-based bio-methanol project which aims to produce 500,000 tonnes of bio-methanol annually.

Keppel’s latest partnership with AM Green is an extension of the group’s collaboration with Greenko, which was established in October 2022 to explore the feasibility of jointly developing a green ammonia production facility in India.

