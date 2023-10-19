Keppel hits its growth stride, exceeds 3-year monetisation target

SINGAPORE – Keppel Corporation recorded a strong performance over the past nine months that has helped it cross the upper end of the three-year asset monetisation target it set in late 2020.

The firm noted at Thursday’s voluntary business update for the nine months to Sept 30 that net profit from continuing operations grew year on year, bolstered by stronger results from the infrastructure and connectivity segments.

Earnings for the third quarter were stronger than for the same period in 2022, with all key business segments – infrastructure, real estate and connectivity – registering improvements.

Revenue from continuing operations for the nine months to Sept 30 was $5.27 billion, up 5 per cent from the same period in 2022, with notably higher contributions from the infrastructure and connectivity segments.

As at Sept 30, the infrastructure division saw 100 per cent of Keppel’s customers locked in with fixed or indexed electricity price plans for the next two years.

The division secured more than $1.3 billion of new energy-as-a-service contracts in the nine months, bringing Keppel’s long-term supply and services contract backlog to $4.1 billion with earnings visibility over 10 to 15 years.

In the real estate segment, the Keppel Education Asset Fund expanded its footprint into Australia with the acquisition of two assets in Sydney for approximately A$198 million (S$172 million).

Keppel’s private funds acquired Citibank Centre Korea and the Bank of Korea’s Sogong Annex Facility in Seoul.

The group has announced the monetisation of around $865 million of assets so far during the financial year, including the $323 million dividend in specie of Keppel Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) units, which was approved by Keppel Corp shareholders on Wednesday.

This raised Keppel’s total monetisation to $5.3 billion, outperforming the $3 billion to $5 billion three-year target set in October 2020.

The company is now working towards its next target – achieving a cumulative $10 billion to $12 billion in asset monetisation by the end of 2026.

Chief executive Loh Chin Hua told a briefing on Thursday that the company remained focused on executing its strategy of transforming itself into a global asset manager and operator. “Since the launch of our business transformation plan in May, the company has made significant progress on various fronts,” he added.

Keppel’s net gearing increased slightly to 0.89 times as at Sept 30 from 0.86 times as at June 30, mainly due to the payment of interim dividends.