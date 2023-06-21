Keppel and Sembcorp claw back gains; STI up 0.1% despite US stocks’ slide

SINGAPORE – Local stocks ended higher on Wednesday despite sentiment cooling overnight on Wall Street.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.1 per cent, or 3.43 points, to 3,223.66 with losers outgunning gainers 310 to 237 on trade of 1.34 billion shares worth $1.08 billion.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said investors are turning cautious, with all eyes on United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony this week.

“With little scheduled news to steer sentiment, Tuesday’s price action... suggests that investors are continuing to contemplate the possibility of a soft landing... and the Fed’s less-aggressive path post-July,” added Mr Innes.

Sembcorp Industries was the STI’s top gainer, up 4.5 per cent to $5.38, while Keppel Corporation also made strides, ending the day 1.5 per cent ahead at $6.70.

The conglomerate announced on Tuesday after markets closed that it had obtained a contract to build and operate a large-scale district cooling system plant in the Jurong Lake District for 30 years. It expects the project to generate $950 million in payments.

Wednesday’s gains come after both companies led the STI’s decline on Tuesday, with Sembcorp down 9.2 per cent and Keppel off 5.2 per cent.

The steep drops occurred after the Energy Market Authority said on Monday that it will introduce a temporary cap on wholesale electricity prices.

Sembcorp and Keppel provide power in Singapore through their subsidiaries, Sembcorp Power and Keppel Electric.

Meanwhile, the STI’s biggest decliner was Venture Corp, which tumbled 3.1 per cent to $15.20.

The local banks were mixed: DBS was up 0.6 per cent to $31.35; UOB finished at $27.99, up 0.3 per cent; but OCBC dipped 0.4 per cent to $12.51.

Elsewhere, key Asian indices ended varied.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.6 per cent and Malaysian shares rose 0.4 per cent, while the Hang Seng Index dipped 2 per cent, the Kospi in Seoul slid 0.9 per cent and Australian stocks fell 0.6 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES