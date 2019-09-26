Keen observation lands ST senior correspondent award in financial journalism

SINGAPORE - Senior correspondent Joyce Lim's curiosity was piqued when she noticed that young Singaporeans were snapping up supercars.

"I began tracking prices and the purchase schemes, and gained the trust of industry insiders who told me that more people are registering companies to buy supercars," said Ms Lim, who works at The Straits Times.

She discovered a loophole that allowed buyers to get a higher loan if they had registered a company before they bought a car, after she dug deeper into the issue. It resulted in a Sunday Times piece last month headlined "How to Snag a Supercar for $38k".

For her work, Ms Lim received a Special Award in financial journalist at the Sias 20th Investors' Choice Awards on Thursday (Sept 26). In 2014, she was named Journalist of the Year at the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) English and Malay Newspapers Division's annual awards ceremony.

The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez said: "Joyce is one of our most enterprising reporters, with a well-honed knack for spotting a good story, chasing it relentlessly, and telling it in a way that connects with readers."

"She is a great asset to The Straits Times newsroom, and we are thrilled that her work has been recognised with this special award," added Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of SPH's English, Malay, Tamil Media Group.

Ms Lim, who joined SPH in 1997, was one of five SPH journalists who bagged an award on Thursday.

The Business Times' senior correspondent Angela Tan won the Financial Journalist of the Year while the paper's deputy news editor Kenneth Lim won the Financial Story of the Year.

Chinese Media Group NewsHub's associate business editor Hu Yuan Wen won the Investor Education Award while its business correspondent Lai Oi Lai won a Special Award.

SPH won the Singapore Corporate Governance Award, which recognises companies that have achieved high standards of corporate governance practices and supported various aspects of board diversity such as gender balance, experience and the background of its directors.

SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung said that the company is honoured to be recognised for its commitment to strong corporate governance and board diversity.

He said: "A diverse board brings together a wider range of perspectives and insights for better decisions. Investors are increasingly placing more importance on board diversity as they recognise its contribution to a company's performance."