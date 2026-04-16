Kallang Wave Mall to undergo revamp, will have new climbing wall and wellness concepts by 2028

One of the Kallang Wave Mall's most recognisable features – the indoor climbing wall – will be upgraded into a 21-metre-tall structure.

SINGAPORE – Kallang Wave Mall will undergo a major revamp from May 2026 to become an experiential sport and lifestyle retail destination at The Kallang, said The Kallang Group and CapitaLand in a joint statement on April 16.



The works will be carried out in phases and are expected to be completed by 2028, with the mall remaining operational throughout.

As part of the revamp, one of the mall’s most recognisable features – the indoor climbing wall – will be upgraded into a 21m-tall structure that will become one of South-east Asia’s tallest indoor climbing walls.

The apex of the wall will reach about 10 metres above the mall’s roofline. Climbers who reach the top can enjoy picturesque views overlooking the Kallang Basin.

The mall is an integral part of The Kallang and managed by CapitaLand Investment (CLI).



Previously known as the Singapore Sports Hub, the complex was renamed The Kallang in 2025, to honour the country’s sporting history.

Shoppers can look forward to sport and lifestyle concepts that reflect the lively spirit of The Kallang.



One of these is a new rooftop padel – a sport that combines tennis and squash – facility with six sheltered courts for both casual and competitive play.

The mall will replace its existing water playground with a larger multi-sensory playscape with wet and dry play elements, creating a space for families with children.

It will also have new facilities for cyclists and runners, including bag storage and shower facilities for users of the nearby Stadium Park Connector and Kallang Basin.



The New Balance Run Hub will offer training sessions, as well as runner-focused amenities and events.

Local brand ReFormd Group will open a gym with personal training services, a recovery centre with cold plunges and ice baths, and a retail section.



For pet owners, there will be a pet community hub by the park connector which will include elements such as grooming services, a pet pool, boarding and training facilities and a bakery.



The upgrades extend beyond sports and wellness, including a variety of dining options, including cafes and family-friendly restaurants, as well as unique bistro-pub concepts for socialising after work or after a workout.

Some facilities will be closed to make way for the revamp. Splash-N-Surf has been shut and will be replaced by the new rooftop playscape, which is expected to reopen in the first quarter of 2027. The Singapore Sports Museum has also been closed and will return in the third quarter of 2027 as a more interactive attraction.

Visitors can refer to The Kallang’s website for the latest information on tenants and scheduled works.