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JustCo founder and chief executive Kong Wan Sing has purchased 500,000 shares in the flexible workspace operator from the open market at prices below its listing price.

SINGAPORE – JustCo founder and chief executive Kong Wan Sing has purchased 500,000 shares in the flexible workspace operator from the open market at prices below its listing price.

The move signals confidence in the company’s long-term prospects despite its weak post-listing performance, Kong told The Straits Times (ST).

He first bought 200,000 shares for $131,000, or 65.5 cents each, on June 3, according to filings disclosed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

He later bought another 300,000 shares for around $208,000, or 69.4 cents each, on June 4.

That brings his direct stake in JustCo to 812,500 shares. Together with a deemed interest in another 89.7 million shares, the transactions bring his total interest in the company to 18.5 per cent.

Shares of JustCo, which debuted on the SGX mainboard on May 22, were priced at 94 cents during the initial public offering, but opened 11.5 per cent lower at 83.5 cents despite the IPO being 3.4 times subscribed.

The shares have continued to slide, closing June 5 at 66.5 cents.

When asked why he had purchased the shares at their current levels after the IPO, Kong said that the move reflects “strong confidence in the company and its long-term prospects”.

He added that there were no sales of vendor shares, or shares held by the founder before listing, as part of the IPO.

When founders do not sell vendor shares in an IPO, it is generally interpreted as a positive signal because they are choosing to keep their money invested in the business.

Still, shares of JustCo have continued to slide even after DBS Bank disclosed that it had bought 5.3 million shares in the company to date under a price stabilisation mechanism that closed on June 2.

Price stabilisation allows the stabilising manager to buy shares in the market after a company’s listing to support the share price if it falls below the IPO price.

Some analysts noted that JustCo’s IPO price of 94 cents, which is over 100 times its 2025 earnings per share of 0.71 cent, was too high.

When asked for his view, Kong noted that there are several ways to assess business performance. He said cash generation and the overall value of the business provide a better gauge of the company’s underlying health and performance, compared with earnings alone.

“If you analyse the business in more detail, I think you’ll appreciate that there is substantial value in the company that is not immediately obvious from a simple earnings-based assessment,” he said.

According to JustCo’s listing documents, the company had a sizeable cash balance of around $135 million and no debt.

The company, which operates 54 workspace centres across 12 Asia-Pacific cities, plans to open 100 more by 2029 as it bets on more corporate demand for flexible work options.

The company reported its first profit of US$2.7 million (S$3.5 million) in 2025.

Its IPO raised $100 million, including around $69 million committed by other cornerstone investors, for expansion in new and existing markets. The company also enjoys support from prominent backers including GIC, which holds a 22.7 per cent stake, and Frasers Property, which holds 17.6 per cent.

Still, analysts said that JustCo’s share price slide after its IPO suggests the market will need more than just a promising growth story, and the company will have to show that its expansion plans can translate into sustainable profits to justify a higher valuation.