Jumbo slashes full-year loss as revenue surges 41.3% on relaxed Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE – Seafood restaurant operator Jumbo Group has narrowed sharply its net loss to $91,000 for its full year ended Sept 30, from $11.8 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to an increase in revenue from its Singapore operations with the gradual easing of Covid-19 measures, said the group in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Revenue for financial year 2022 rose 41.3 per cent to $115.6 million, from $81.8 million a year ago.

Loss per share is now at less than 0.1 cent for the full-year period, from 1.8 cents a year ago.

For its second half ended Sept 30, it turned in a profit of $4.4 million, compared with a loss of $7.5 million a year ago. Revenue for the second half rose 81.3 per cent year on year to $66 million, from $36.4 million.

No dividend was declared for the full year, unchanged from a year ago.

Despite a strong recovery in Singapore, its core market, Jumbo said it is conserving liquidity “to support working capital requirements and carefully assessed growth investments and developments”.

It said it has seen revenue and footfall reaching pre-Covid-19 levels at some of its Singapore outlets in the final quarter of financial year 2022.

In recent months, there has also been significant relaxation in Covid-19 measures in cities where the group operates. These include Seoul, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Bangkok. Jumbo is looking to improved business from outlets there.

However, it is mindful of its China operations, which may be affected by ongoing pandemic restrictions.

“We are optimistic that business performance will continue to improve, especially in our Singapore market,” said Mr Ang Kiam Meng, group chief executive and executive director. “In addition, we are creating new food and beverage concepts that we hope to introduce to the market in the near future.”

Jumbo shares jumped on Wednesday, after the results announcement, and were trading 1.5 cents, or 6 per cent, higher at 26.5 cents at 10.51am. THE BUSINESS TIMES