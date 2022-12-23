Jumbo opens first franchised seafood outlet in Cambodia

SINGAPORE – Food and beverage (F&B) operator Jumbo Group on Thursday announced that it has opened its first franchised outlet in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The franchisee is Chip Mong Retail, the business unit of Cambodian conglomerate Chip Mong. The conglomerate operates a wide range of businesses, including consumer products, property development and banking.

The new outlet is located at Chip Mong 271 Mega Mall in Yothapol Khemarak Phoumin Boulevard. The newly opened mall is one of the largest shopping malls in Cambodia, and offers a wide range of F&B, retail and entertainment services, said Jumbo in a statement.

The Cambodia outlet has an overall floor space of about 6,200 sq ft, four VIP rooms and a total seating capacity of 146.

Jumbo’s entry into the Cambodia market shows that the brand remains strong and resilient despite the Covid-19 pandemic, said group chief executive and executive director Ang Kiam Meng.

“Even though we now have 22 Jumbo Seafood outlets in 12 cities in Asia, we will continue to work towards increasing the Jumbo Seafood footprint and bringing the Singapore chilli crab experience to more cities,” he added.

Shares of Jumbo were trading unchanged at 30.5 cents as at 9.16am on Friday, after the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES

