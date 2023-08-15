July new private home sales jump five-fold; but souring economy could stymie momentum in August

SINGAPORE - Developers’ sales surged more than five times to a near two-year high of 1,412 private residential units in July, turbocharged by four non-landed project launches last month.

But some analysts warn that the lacklustre performance of five other new launches so far in August amid a souring macro-economic environment, higher interest rates and the property curbs could foreshadow slower sales in the coming months.

The rebound in July’s new private home sales from just 278 units in June was fuelled by four launches – Grand Dunman, Lentor Hills Residences, Pinetree Hill in Ulu Pandan and The Myst in Upper Bukit Timah – which collectively accounted for about 82 per cent of last month’s sales. On a year-on-year basis, sales were up by 69 per cent from 836 units in July 2022.

Including ECs, July’s sales jumped 395 per cent to 1,471 units, from 297 in June, and up 73 per cent from 848 a year ago. There were no ECs launched in July.

The number of units launched in July jumped to a 2½ year high of 2,156 units, from just 31 units in June, and surged 428 per cent from 408 units a year ago, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday.

In the first two weeks of August, five new projects – Altura (EC), Orchard Sophia, The Arden, The LakeGarden Residences and TMW Maxwell – were launched as some developers rushed to put out their projects before the Hungry Ghost Month starts on Aug 16, Huttons senior research director Lee Sze Teck noted.

While July’s sales had been stellar, sentiment has softened significantly in view of weaker sales so far for these five August launches, noted Ms Tricia Song, head of research for South-east Asia at CBRE.

Altura EC and The LakeGarden Residences sold 220 (61 per cent) and 71 (23 per cent) units respectively, while the three other new launches over the past weekend only managed to sell a total of 53 units, Ms Song noted.

“The worst-performing projects were in the prime district – Orchard Sophia sold 19 or 24 per cent of its 78 units and TMW Maxwell sold 7 or 2 per cent of its 324 units. The Arden in the suburbs sold 27 or 26 per cent of 105 units,” she said.

“We believe pent-up demand has been mostly absorbed, and genuine buyers are spoilt for choice. Prices have moved up significantly. Some projects that are targeted at investors or foreigner buyers will face some resistance after additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) was hiked to 60 per cent for foreigners,” Ms Song said.

Edmund Tie’s head of research and consulting Lam Chern Woon noted that take-up rates for new launches at 66 per cent in July were broadly similar to that of May, which saw take-up rates of 65 per cent.

But these take-up rates are “markedly lower than those in the first part of 2023, which were closer to 100 per cent,” he said.

Mogul.sg chief research officer Nicholas Mak said high take-up rates for new launches may not be sustainable.

“Based on the sales performance of three residential projects launched over the Aug 12 weekend, such as TMW Maxwell, homebuyers are becoming more selective and price sensitive,” he said.

“Furthermore, the new record prices of some new launches are beyond the reach of most HDB upgraders, who typically prefer to buy 3-bedroom units for their families”, Mr Mak added. “Foreign demand is needed to absorb the new supply of expensive homes, especially those in the prime district and the city fringe.”