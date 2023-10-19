JTC’s $570m Bulim Square, ready by end 2024, will house advanced manufacturing tenants

SINGAPORE – The $570 million Bulim Square being developed by industrial landlord JTC Corporation will house key advanced manufacturing tenants once it’s completed late next year.

Japanese tech giants Fanuc and Konica Minolta have already announced that they will occupy space at Bulim Square, partly to showcase their latest innovative technologies.

Fanuc will also locate its new regional headquarters there, while Konica Minolta plans to provide equipment maintenance and servicing at its premises.

The new 1.7 million sq ft facility is located in the upcoming 150 hectare Bulim precinct, which is within the Jurong Innovation District (JID), a state-of-the-art campus where high-tech firms can collaborate.

Bulim Square’s high-specification space will allow tenants to house the entire range of functions at the same site, including the firm’s headquarters, research and development, prototyping, manufacturing and distribution.

It will be connected to Singapore’s first underground District Logistics Network, which allows goods to be transported without heavy vehicles congesting traffic at road level.

The facility’s high ceilings and floors can withstand industrial-type loads, which will facilitate the seamless movement of goods at a tenant’s doorstep.

Separately, two Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*Star’s) research centres – the Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech) and the National Meteorology Centre – moved into their new homes at JID’s CleanTech Park on Thursday.

They are expected to usher in a new wave of sustainability research and collaboration opportunities at JID.

One important focus is to help the nation achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 in the manufacturing industry, which accounts for 20 per cent of the country’s total carbon emissions.

SIMTech will co-develop high-value manufacturing technology and human capital with industry partners to enhance the competitiveness of Singapore’s manufacturing industry.

NMC’s enhanced accuracy of measurements and standards will help to promote fair trade, a safer environment, as well as better productivity and product reliability.

JTC chief executive Tan Boon Khai told the Clean Tech Park’s opening ceremony on Thursday that the two research facilities would help create the mutually reinforcing ecosystem envisioned when the JID was first conceived.

“JID was conceptualised to fundamentally change the way organisations collaborate by bringing the various nodes of the advanced manufacturing ecosystem together to create a one-stop campus,” he said.

The goal is to allow small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups to collaborate with multi-nationals and large local enterprises on initiatives to boost innovation.

There are now more than 100 players along the value chain, with JTC attracting the likes of Hyundai Motor Group and a cluster of advanced manufacturing companies, including Shimano, Bosch Rexroth, Sodick, Makino and DMG Mori.

This community of companies, because of their proximity to each other, will create synergies that will strengthen the links between them and allow them to make the most of being part of the ecosystem.

Mr Tan also welcomed other recent entrants, such as the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (Namic), Entegris, Sulzer Singapore and Element Materials Technology.

“These new and existing players take us a step forward to achieving our Manufacturing 2030 ambition to become a global business, innovation and talent hub for advanced manufacturing,” he said.