J.P. Morgan opens new office in Raffles Place

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left) and JP Morgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new JP Morgan office, on June 8, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
SINGAPORE - More than a third of J.P. Morgan's 3,500 staff here will now work from a new office, which opened on Wednesday (June 8) at CapitaSpring.

The Raffles Place office occupies 155,000 sq ft - about the size of two football fields - over seven floors, and features high-tech collaborative spaces and wellness areas with ergonomic resting pods.

It was designed with sustainability in mind, said the bank.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam was the guest of honour at the official opening.

He was joined by JPMorgan Chase chairman and chief executive Jamie Dimon.

Mr Tharman, who is also the Monetary Authority of Singapore chairman, said: "Singapore's growth as a financial centre has relied critically on the roles played by leading financial institutions like J.P. Morgan, which have over the years grown our capabilities and a whole ecosystem.

"J.P. Morgan's work at the forefront of sustainability and technology in finance has been very much aligned with our goal of meeting Asia's needs in a new area of growth, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration."

The new J.P. Morgan office at Capitaspring, on June 8, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
