Jobs on offer in growing electronics industry

Around 1,900 jobs have been made available since April in Singapore's fast-growing electronics industry, which has outperformed other segments of the economy amid the coronavirus-induced recession.

The industry as a whole reaped $5.7 billion in fixed assets investment in the first nine months of the year and recorded $376 million in total business expenditure.

Just over 220 people were placed in jobs and traineeships between April and last month.

Perhaps greater awareness of the opportunities available will help to boost application rates, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo noted at a briefing yesterday.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said at the same briefing that his ministry and the economic agencies are "firing on all cylinders" to create as many good jobs here as possible.

This is being done by encouraging more start-ups to create opportunities for job creation, helping local firms to scale up both domestically and regionally, and attracting global companies to set up in Singapore and catalyse the local industry.